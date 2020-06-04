GoodFirms Emphasizes the List of Leading Bot Development Companies Globally for Q1 - 2020

Considering several qualitative and quantitative metrics GoodFirms announces the Bot Development Companies

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chatbots is smart technology for supporting and scaling the business teams in their relations with customers. The bot business solution helps several industries to save upto 30%, which is why many entrepreneurs are adopting this technology. But the service seekers are facing the dilemma of finding the right partner as there are a number of them that claim to be the best. For the same reason, GoodFirms has disclosed the evaluated list of leading Bot Development Companies worldwide.

List of Best Bot Development Companies at GoodFirms:

7EDGE
Ciklum
OTS Solutions
ThinkPalm Technologies
IQVIS Inc
Space-O Technologies
Sphinx Solutions
Dot Com Development
SITSL
Chatbots.Studio

The bots have the potential to help businesses in completing various tasks. It includes repetitive work daily, executing some of the marketing activities, assisting customer support for 24*7 such as answering the common questions, and providing more information about the products and services etc. Apart from this, GoodFirms has also revealed the list of Best Web Hosting Companies following the research parameters.

Best Web Hosting Service Providers at GoodFirms:

GoDaddy
Bluehost
HostGator
SiteGround
InMotion Hosting
A2 Hosting
Hostinger International
DreamHost
Namecheap
WebHostingBuzz

B2B GoodFirms is an internationally acknowledged research, ratings, and reviews platform. Its main aim is to associate the service seekers with the most excellent agencies from various industries. The analyst team of GoodFirms evaluates every firm through several parameters. The research process integrates three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

Every element includes some metrics such as verifying the complete portfolio, year of experience in the specific area, online presence, and client feedback. After assessing each agency, they are compared to each other.

Thus, by focusing on overall research, companies obtain a mark that is out of a total of 60. Hence, then get indexed in the list of brilliant agencies as per their proficiency. Currently, GoodFirms has also cultivated the catalog of Top Game Development Companies that are recognized for building rich 2D, 3D modeling games across multiple platforms such as iOS, Android, etc.

List of Best Game Developers at GoodFirms:

KEVURU GAMES
Quytech
Visartech Inc.
Kmphitech
Next Big Technology (NBT)
Brillmindz Technologies
Appingine
Buildbox Developers
BEETSOFT Co., Ltd
RV Technologies Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

Additionally, GoodFirms encourage companies by asking them to enroll in the research process and present a strong portfolio. Hence grab an opportunity to get listed in the catalog of top development companies, best software and other organizations from different segments of industries. The companies listed at GoodFirms will get a chance to spread the wings and communicate with new prospects and grow the business worldwide.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient bot development companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient IT companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

