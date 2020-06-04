BioSig Technologies’s PURE EP System to be Presented in Heart Rhythm Society 2020 Science Sessions

Company’s flagship biomedical signal processing platform highlighted in two scientific sessions presented by key opinion leaders from Mayo Clinic

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that two scientific sessions highlighting PURE EP(tm) System have been accepted into Heart Rhythm Society 2020 Science.

The two part set of videos titled ‘Cardiac Signal Acquisition and Clinical Considerations for Accurate Interpretation’ will be presented during the HRS Rhythm Theater Sessions on June 12 and July 1, 2020. The sessions will cover the challenges of acquiring clean signals in the EP lab environment, foundational principles of cardiac signal acquisition and clinical implications of applying filters to cardiac signals. The content of the series will be complemented by the clinical examples acquired by PURE EP(tm) System. The series will be presented by Samuel J. Asirvatham, M.D., Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN and K.L. Venkatachalam, BSEE, M.D., Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Associate Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic’s Florida campus.

“The annual Heart Rhythm Society conventions are the highlights in our industry calendars, and we are pleased that the HRS committee is bringing the electrophysiology community together through its virtual scientific sessions this summer,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. “BioSig has been busy seeking to generate vast amounts of clinical data and initiating new installations, and we are particularly thankful to Drs. Asirvatham and Venkatachalam for their commitment to innovation and their ongoing support of our clinical efforts.”

About Heart Rhythm Society’s Scientific Sessions

The Heart Rhythm Society’s Annual Scientific Sessions is a Heart Rhythm Society program. Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) is a 501c3 international nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education, and optimal health care policies and standards. Founded in 1979, HRS is a leading resource on cardiac pacing and electrophysiology. This specialty organization represents medical, allied health, and science professionals from more than 70 countries who specialize in cardiac rhythm disorders.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

