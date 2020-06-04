Draganfly Inc. Announces Launch of Global Dealer Network

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), is pleased to announce the launching of its global dealer network for sales and service of Draganfly technology solutions including its secure, North American made drones.



Draganfly’s global dealer network offers professional dealers who commit to purchase, represent, and support Draganfly’s products in the territories they do business, two levels of representation. Tier 1 and Tier 2 level dealers receive procurement, marketing, and pre and post-sales support corresponding to their service and sales commitments. Draganfly has already welcomed a number of U.S. and Canadian dealers to the network and is actively reviewing interest from entities in Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Thanks to our recent teaming agreement for exclusive worldwide distribution of AeroVironment’s Quantix Mapper hybrid VTOL systems, and the ongoing updates to our Draganfly product line, the time is right for us to increase our distribution and product support through the launch of a global dealer network,” said Patrick Imbasciani, Draganfly’s Chief Operating Officer.

In addition to sales, Draganfly’s global dealers are uniquely positioned to offer demos, training, and post-sales support to new and existing customers within their territories. “This move should expand Draganfly’s brand, service capabilities, and sales reach exponentially across new markets and industries,” said Imbasciani.

James McKay, former City of San Luis Obispo Police Officer and current owner of NorCal Aerials who operates in the western United States, is the most recent dealer to join the Draganfly global dealer network at the distinguished Tier 2 level.

"We've already been very successful selling Quantix Mapper to a variety of our customers with mapping needs including those working in agriculture, land management, and infrastructure. Thanks to its performance, ease of use, and reliability, the product just about sells itself every time I demonstrate it" said McKay.

McKay who has recently placed an order for Draganfly's multipurpose multi-rotor Commander drone, feels a key differentiator and important factor for many of NorCal's customers, will be that Quantix and Commander are both North American made.

Said McKay "I personally know many police departments in my region that are under pressure to update their drone fleet to non-Chinese systems. I'm proud to be able to offer public agencies and my clients, the military-grade Quantix Mapper and the versatile, multiple payload carrying Commander, as two secure new options to consider."

