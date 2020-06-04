DLH Announces Filing of New Shelf Registration Statement

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has filed a new shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to replace its previous shelf registration statement, which had expired. The registration statement was filed on June 2, 2020 and will become effective upon successful review by the SEC.



If and when it is declared effective, the registration statement will allow DLH to offer and sell, from time to time, up to $50 million of its equity securities; however, there are no current plans to do so. The Company did not issue any securities under the expired registration statement. Like many issuers, DLH filed the shelf registration statement to provide it with flexibility to access capital markets if circumstances arise that would make the sale of securities advantageous to the Company.

These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Following the effectiveness of the shelf registration statement, DLH may periodically offer one or more of the registered securities in amounts, at prices, and on terms to be announced when, and if, the securities are offered. The terms of any securities offered under the registration statement, and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting therefrom, will be established at the times of the offerings and will be described in prospectus supplements filed with the SEC at the times of the offerings.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer of securities covered by the registration statement may be made solely by means of the prospectus included in the registration statement and a related prospectus supplement containing specific information about the terms of any such offering.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's seven core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has over 1,950 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding benefits of the acquisition, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, backlog, and cash flows. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including the measures to reduce its spread, and its impact on the economy and demand for our services, are uncertain, cannot be predicted, and may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties; the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of an acquisition; the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from the acquisition; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; compliance with new bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of future acquisitions; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as well as interim quarterly filings thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

