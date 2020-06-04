Translucent Concrete Market to Reach $21.02 Million by 2027, At CAGR 39.9%: AMR

Rise in awareness about using power saving materials in infrastructure and increase in demand for aesthetically appealing materials drive the growth of the global translucent concrete market. Europe contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. There is negative impact on the economic growth of construction companies during coronavirus pandemic, which in turn, reduces the demand for the translucent concrete.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global translucent concrete market generated $2.46 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $21.02 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, business performance, key market players, and competitive landscape.

Rise in awareness about using power saving materials in infrastructure and increase in demand for aesthetically appealing materials drive the growth of the global translucent concrete market. However, high costs associated with translucent concrete manufacturing hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in focus on using energy efficient materials in construction is expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic, a number of construction projects have been stopped due to shortage of workers and the essential stuff that have been banned during the lockdown.

Moreover, there is negative impact on the economic growth of construction companies during coronavirus pandemic, which in turn, reduces the demand for the translucent concrete.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global translucent concrete market based on application, end user, and region.

Based on application, the walls segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the roofing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 58.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Based on end user, the non-residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the residential segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 51.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Fapinex LLC., Glass Block Technology Limited, UNStudio, Josef Loacker GmbH (LUCCON GmbH), Dupont Lightstone, LCT GesmbH, Litracon Ltd., Lucem Gmbh, Pan-United Corporation Ltd., and HeidelbergCement AG (Italcementi SpA).

