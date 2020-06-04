Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,318 in the last 365 days.

HMS to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp.  (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced its management team is scheduled to participate in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Management will deliver an HMS overview presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat session.  A webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations.

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.

Investor Contact:   Media Contact:
Robert Borchert   Lacey Hautzinger
SVP, Investor Relations   Sr. Director, External Communications
robert.borchert@hms.com   lacey.hautzinger@hms.com
469-284-2140   469-284-7240

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

HMS to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.