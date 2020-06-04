UK Space Agency’s Emily Mills To Present At Military Space Situational Awareness 2020
SMi Group are pleased to announce that UKSA will be presenting at this year's Military Space Situational Awareness conference.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, the UK Space Agency (UKSA) announced that it is offering a £1 million grant to organisations who are creating innovative new solutions which can help to combat the concerns surrounding space debris.
According to the UKSA, there are almost 1 million pieces of debris larger than 1cm currently orbiting earth - and only a few of these are tracked. The agency wants to find ways to track these objects so that we may predict and prevent collisions.
With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that the UK Space Agency will be presenting at this year's Military Space Situational Awareness conference:
The UK Space Agency will be presenting on:
"UKSA Lines of Effort Within SSA"
• Current framework for space operations: SDSR 2015 and the Blackett Review
• Collaboration in SSA
• Debris mitigation
• Look Ahead
Presented by Ms Emily Mills, Domestic Space Surveillance & Tracking Lead, UK Space Agency
Ms Mills will be joined by representatives from militaries, governments, space agencies and industry experts from around the world, to highlight ways in which we can build a collaborative approach to space management, ensuring that responsible space development can continue for years to come.
The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at http://www.military-space.com/EINPR10
Military Space Situational Awareness 2020
3-4 September 2020, London, UK
