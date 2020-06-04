Avadim Health’s Flagship Retail Brand Theraworx® Relief Named to IRI Worldwide List of Top 10 Consumer Packaged Goods

Avadim Health’s Retail Brand - Theraworx® Relief Achieves Pace Setter Status

/EIN News/ -- ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadim Health, Inc. , a healthcare and wellness company, today reports IRI Worldwide announced that Theraworx® Relief, for muscle cramps and spasms and symptoms associated with restless legs syndrome achieved a top retail designation and recognized by IRI Worldwide as a Pace Setter Brand. IRI has a long history of celebrating the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry’s most powerful brand launches. New Product Pacesetters is consistently rich with iconic brands and game changing innovations. New Product Pacesetters gives innovators inside and outside the CPG industry an opportunity to learn from the best of the best in new product innovation.



Steve Woody, CEO of Avadim Health, said, “We are very proud to earn this iconic recognition. When considering Theraworx® Relief was recognized alongside brands such as Colgate, Scott Towels, Lumify and Blue Buffalo demonstrates our launch, digital and retail strategies are earning best practice recognition. We share this win with each of our investors and business partners for without you none of this would be possible.”

Ralph Lombardo, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said, “Pace Setter brands gain greater acceptance and access in the marketplace. Earning shelf space in the drug, mass and club retailer market is extremely difficult. Retail shelf presence is precious real estate and being recognized in this manner carves out a special place with category decision makers, not only with Theraworx® Relief but also with future brands as the Pace Setter status signifies retail know how and success. Gaining IRI recognition is a total team win and Avadim Health is fortunate to have such support and market partners.”

About IRI



IRI is a data analytics and market research company, headquartered in the U.S. which provides clients with consumer, shopper, and retail market intelligence and analysis focused on the consumer-packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare industries.

About Avadim Health, Inc.:

Avadim Health, Inc. is a high-growth, healthcare and wellness company that sells topical products to improve immune health, neuromuscular health and skin barrier health. Using its proprietary platform, called the Bionome Engineered Platform, Avadim has developed products that target the institutional care and self-care markets. The Company believes there is significant unmet global demand for nonprescription options, such as its products, as an alternative to drugs that are more expensive or potentially addictive and can have long-term detrimental implications for health and society. Avadim’s mission, “Discovering New Ways to Care,” represents its strong belief that, by harnessing the innate power of the skin’s ecosystem, it can improve the health of individuals with products that address current societal challenges, including access to care, affordability, drug resistance and addiction. Avadim uses an evidence-based approach to develop, test and market its products. This clinical evidence contributed to the successful registration of several of its products for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and enables the sales teams to serve customers across the full continuum of care, from institutional care to self-care, including in hospitals, long-term care facilities, closed provider pharmacies, physician offices and retail pharmacies.

