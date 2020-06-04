Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Dr. Gianluca Pirozzi and Edward J. Sitar to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Decades of experience in drug development and finance to support company advancing novel treatments for rare dermatologic diseases

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced the appointment of Gianluca Pirozzi, M.D., Ph.D. and Edward J. Sitar to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Pirozzi and Mr. Sitar to the Board as we continue to advance innovative clinical research evaluating novel treatments for rare dermatologic diseases with limited options,” said John Koconis, Chief Executive Officer of Timber. “Their experience supporting the success of public and private companies will be invaluable to us as we expand our clinical development programs in the years ahead.”

Dr. Pirozzi is currently Senior Vice President, Head of Development, Hematology, Nephrology and Translational Services at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Imbria Pharmaceuticals and is a scientific advisor for the Smith Magenis Syndrome Research Foundation. Dr. Pirozzi brings nearly two decades of experience in drug development, previously serving various roles at Sanofi including Head of Development, Rare Diseases. He holds an M.D. from Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma and a Ph.D. in immunology from Sapienza Università di Roma and completed a post-doc in immunology at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, France.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to help people living with some of the most serious conditions in medical dermatology,” said Dr. Pirozzi. “Timber is well positioned to advance innovative clinical research in areas of high unmet need, and I look forward to joining the Board and supporting the team.”

Mr. Sitar has more than two decades of experience managing finances for companies in healthcare IT and services, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and previously served various roles at CareDox, Inc., Ammon Analytical Laboratory, Cancer Genetics, Inc., Healthagen, ActiveHealth Management, Cadent Holdings, Inc., MIM Corporation (now BioScrip, Inc.), Vital Signs, Inc., Zenith, and Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. Sitar holds a B.S. in accounting from the University of Scranton and is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in New Jersey.

"I am really excited to work with the team at Timber as we build a dermatology company that assists patients whose needs are currently unmet,” said Mr. Sitar. “The Timber team has unparalleled experience and I look forward to guiding them as we build a financially strong and successful company.”

