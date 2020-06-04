Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 41st Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the 41st Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s clinical-stage product candidates, rilonacept, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These pipeline assets are designed to modulate immunological signaling pathways that are implicated across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com .

Every Second Counts!™