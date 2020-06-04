Green Shield Canada provides a helping hand for plan members and dependents living with chronic pain

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 crisis continues to cause significant hardships for many Canadians. For those living with chronic pain, the pandemic has been especially challenging, with many specialty clinics deferring visits and moving to virtual delivery. In response, Green Shield Canada (GSC) is putting much-needed support at their fingertips.



In partnership with ManagingLife, GSC is offering plan members (and their dependents) a full subscription to the Manage My Pain app at no cost for the remainder of 2020, enabling them to track, analyze, and share the details of their condition with their physician and other health care providers.

The app specializes in providing deeper insights and uncovering unique patterns, which turn day-to-day experiences with pain into powerful data.

“With the limitations on in-person treatment as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, it has never been more important to ease the burden on those suffering with chronic pain,” explains David Willows, GSC’s EVP, Digital, Innovation and Brand Experience. “The Manage My Pain app positions them to take control of their pain, and it serves as a daily reminder that they are not alone.”

“We are excited to be partnering with GSC on this important initiative,” says Tahir Janmohamed, ManagingLife CEO. “In these challenging times, Manage My Pain has a key role to play in helping people manage pain and get back to doing the things they love.”

This is the latest of several GSC announcements focused on easing the strain during the pandemic. It follows GSC’s sponsorship of Stronger Minds, a no-cost digital mental health program for all Canadians, and significant donations to Community Foundations across the country.

“Helping people live their healthiest lives will always be a top priority for GSC,” adds Willows. “We continue to explore other ways that we can step up and make a difference in our communities.”

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC is Canada’s fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca

About ManagingLife