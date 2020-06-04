Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Passage Bio to Present at Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:20am ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Passage Bio
Passage Bio is a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP). The GTP conducts discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities under the agreement. The company has a development portfolio of six product candidates, with the option to license eleven more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media:
Azeem Zeekrya
HDMZ
312-506-5244
azeem.zeekrya@hdmz.com 

