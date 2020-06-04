Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Update for Western Cape

Based on data collected up to 3 June 2020, the Western Cape has the highest number of cases - 24657. We need to all work together to beat COVID-19, please stay at home if possible. If not, remember to keep a 1.5meter physical distance.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
