CareDx to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference.

CareDx’s management is scheduled to take part in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11:20 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Interested parties may access a live webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.caredxinc.com/.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
investor@caredx.com

