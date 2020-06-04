Whitestone Provides a Business Update Related to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Collects Industry-Leading April Rental Collections of 83.6%

HOUSTON, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of e-commerce resistant, community-centered retail properties producing industry leading, long-term Total Shareholder Returns, provides a business update regarding operations and May and April rent collections.

All 58 properties remain open and operating.



Approximately 83.6% of total April 2020 billed recurring rents have been collected to date, up from 64% reported as of May 5, 2020.



Approximately 67.4% of total May 2020 billed recurring rents have been collected through May month-end, 7% ahead of April 2020 collections at April month-end.



91.0% of our tenants are open and operating based on annualized base rent. Openings are expected to continue to increase over the next few weeks as Texas and Arizona have begun and phased re-openings in June. Annualized base rent reflects the aggregate, annualized in-place contractual (defined as cash-basis excluding rent abatements) minimum rent for all occupied spaces as of June 1, 2020.

“Our e-commerce resistant business model, with quality properties in high household income neighborhoods, focuses on tenants who serve the needs (and essentials) of the consumer and continues to demonstrate its financial strength, durability, stability, and predictability.”

“Whitestone’s well-mixed tenant base of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to their respective communities and have been nimble and quick to adjust to the rapidly changing environment. The prudent and swift decisions we made in late March to preserve cash, reduce cash outflows, and focus on helping our tenants has produced impressive results relative to our peers. We have been pleased with the performance of our dedicated employees during the handling of the pandemic thus far, evidenced by our industry leading collection rates, which are significantly higher than the reported industry averages, and continue to increase,” said Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mastandrea added, “We are fully committed to the long-term success of our tenants. We often say ‘local knows local best.’ That couldn’t be more true today, in Whitestone’s Community Centered Properties that are strategically located in the fastest growing cities in Texas and Arizona, including Houston, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Austin, and San Antonio, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills, and Anthem.” Mr. Mastandrea concluded, “Our e-commerce business model, which was born out of the Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, targets fast growing markets in business friendly states and has proven its earning potential and ability to endure economic downturns and uncertainty over time and continues to prove itself.”

“We really appreciate Whitestone’s resilience in helping us during these uncertain times,” stated Derek and Sheree Simm, co-owners of Rare Books Bar, at The Shops at Starwood property in Frisco, Texas. “They’ve been in constant contact with us since the onset of the pandemic and are helping us develop a plan for a speedy recovery.”

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com .

(1) Source: U.S. Publicly Traded Shopping Center peer company filings as of close of market, June 3, 2020. Peers are based on SNL data and include Acadia Realty Trust, Brixmor Property Group Inc., Cedar Realty Trust Inc., Federal Realty Investment Trust, Kimco Realty Corp., Kite Realty Group Trust, RPT Realty, Regency Centers Corp., Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., Retail Properties of America, Inc., Saul Centers Inc., Site Centers Corp., Urban Edge Properties, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., Weingarten Realty Investors, and Wheeler REIT Inc.

