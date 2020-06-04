Inovalon’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will be Virtual Only

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that it will hold its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders in a virtual-only format due to health and safety concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to comply with federal, state, and local restrictions on public gatherings. Stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person. The time and date of the annual meeting have not changed and the annual meeting will occur on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, as previously announced. There is no change to the items of business to be addressed at the annual meeting, which are described in Inovalon’s proxy materials previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Stockholders as of the close of business on the previously announced record date, April 20, 2020, may vote their shares in connection with the annual meeting. Stockholders can use their existing proxy cards to vote. New proxy cards will not be distributed as a result of the change to a virtual-only format. Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the virtual-only annual meeting, Inovalon encourages stockholders to vote as soon as possible. Stockholders who have previously voted do not need to take any further action.

If stockholders want to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, they will need to register at https://viewproxy.com/Inovalon/2020 prior to June 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the annual meeting, please refer to Inovalon’s supplemental proxy materials filed today, and Inovalon’s proxy materials previously filed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All stockholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in such proxy materials.

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 994,000 physicians, 558,000 clinical facilities, 315 million Americans, and 55 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com .

