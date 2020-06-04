Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investors/Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Director, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809

