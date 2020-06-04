Sinch AB (publ): Sinch Ranked Top Messaging Innovator, Best Vendor in Category in North America

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, has been named the number one innovator among 50 companies judged for The Innovators Report 2020, published by the Roaming Consulting Company (ROCCO).

Separately, Sinch received a Tier One rating and was honored as the top A2P SMS Messaging Vendor in North America in ROCCO’s A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance Report 2020.

The Innovators Report aims to identify the most innovative vendors in the industry by asking their Mobile operator customers how they perceive their capacity for innovation. Criteria includes Incremental Innovation, Breakthrough Innovation and Transformational Innovation.

Sinch had an overall top rating of 88.4. The company recorded scores of 89 in the Incremental and Transformational categories and 85 in the Breakthrough category.

“With over 800 participants from MNOs, this year’s Innovators report has really been an eye opener about the significant innovations in our market,” said Jason Bryan, CEO of ROCCO. “Taking a look at the hive of Sinch, it’s clear they are a transformational innovator but also care for the details such as working closely with customers to innovate with care to their customers need.

“Sinch appearing in first place in this year’s research is a testament to the investment MNOs see them making in the market.”

The second report ranks the industry's leading A2P SMS Messaging Vendors, based on scores and feedback provided by over 500 global mobile network operators (MNOs). Each vendor is ranked in one of three tiers, with only those scoring higher than four out of five in every category receiving a Tier One rating.

For the North America region, Sinch received an overall score of 4.5 out of five - the highest score of any A2P SMS provider in the region and significantly higher than the rest of the competition.

Overall, Sinch had a combined score of 4.35 out of 5. The company was particularly strong in key areas including reliability (4.69, bettering all others), reputation (4.82), uptime performance (4.59, bettering all others), and direct connections (4.59).

Said Bryan of ROCCO: “In our reporting history, we have always found Sinch to be a consistently strong vendor of A2P SMS services and it’s great to see them in Tier One again this year. Clearly, and especially in the U.S. market where they are the leading vendor, MNOs feel strongly that Sinch is providing an excellent service.”

Oscar Werner, CEO of Sinch: “We are proud of our rankings which speak to the skill and dedication of our staff members and to the products and services that we deliver to customers around the globe every day.

“It’s a fantastic achievement to be viewed as the top innovator, a Tier One provider, and leading A2P SMS Messaging Vendor in North America. We will build upon the successes as we bring more value to the marketplace.”





About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.





About ROCCO Group

ROCCO Group is formed of three companies ROCCO Research, ROCCO Strategy, ROCCO U which specialise in Research, Consulting and Education. ROCCO has been providing independent and unsponsored research in the specific niche area of Roaming and Interconnect since 2012. By not using sponsors for its research projects, ROCCO is particularly known for its independent and neutral stance, as well as encouraging innovation and the solving of industry issues with taskforces. For the last six years, ROCCO 's annual A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Benchmarking studies are commonly used by MNOs and Enterprises in boardrooms across the world to determine their strategy for messaging. Vendor Benchmarking from ROCCO actively allows companies to save time on the often difficult choice of vendor selection.

