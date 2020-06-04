Sprague Resources Announces Withdrawal of Proposal to Acquire All of its Outstanding Common Units

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that Sprague Resources Holdings LLC (“Holdings”) has withdrawn its previously announced non-binding proposal, dated March 25, 2020, to acquire all of the outstanding common units of Sprague that Holdings and certain of its affiliates do not already own.



