Covid-19 impact on Global Latex Balloons Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

New Study Reports "Latex Balloons - Covid-19 impact on Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latex Balloons Market 2020

Report Summary:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Latex Balloons. The Report Takes 2020 As The Base Year And Considers A Wide Range Of Factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast still the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

Latex Balloons are air-tight bags made out of latex a light material that can be inflated with air or other gas. The ordinary air, or other gases such as helium, can be forced into them for expansion purposes. Latex balloons are available in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors to delight children and adults at birthday parties and other festive occasions or used as a tool of advertisement.

The global latex balloons industry mainly concentrates in China, North America, Europe and Asia (except China). Europe is the largest consumption market, followed by Asia (except China). The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Gemar Balloons, Pioneer Balloon, Amscan, BELBAL, Xingcheng and CTI Industries, which only accounts for about 20 % of total production value. In China the market mainly concentrates in Hebei, the leaders are Xingcheng, Colour Way and Guohua Latex Products.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Latex Balloons 3900 market in 2020.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gemar Balloons

Pioneer Balloon

Amscan

BELBAL

Xingcheng

CTI Industries

Maple City Rubber

Colour Way

Balonevi

BK Latex

Tailloon

Guohua Latex Products

Angkasa

Tongle Latex Products

Rubek Balloons

Hengli Latex Products

York Impex

Jaya Latexindo Internusa

Latex Balloons Breakdown Data by Type

Plain Latex Balloons

Printed Latex Balloons

Round Latex Balloons

Heart Shaped Latex Balloons

Animal Shaped Latex Balloons

Other

Latex Balloons Breakdown Data by Application

Party & Celebration

Advertisement

Others

Segmental Analysis: -

The industry Latex Balloons is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Latex Balloons. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Latex Balloons Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Latex Balloons Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Latex Balloons Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plain Latex Balloons

1.4.3 Printed Latex Balloons

1.4.4 Round Latex Balloons

1.4.5 Heart Shaped Latex Balloons

1.4.6 Animal Shaped Latex Balloons

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.