Global Premix Cocktails Market Trends And Strategies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global premix cocktails market is expected decline from $19 billion in 2019 to $18 billion in 2020 at a rate of almost -6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $20 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 4%. Increasing consumer preferences for healthy drinks with low alcohol content is projected to boost the demand for premix cocktails over the forthcoming years. However, the stringent regulations and the government imposing high taxes on premix drinks are expected to limit the growth of the market.

Premixed cocktails are also known as alcopops, flavored alcoholic beverages, ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol-based beverages, pre-packaged spirits, or premixed beverages. These are prepared from alcohol mix with fruit juice, contain a healthy amount of carbonation, and are a packed form of alcoholic beverages for direct consumption. Premix cocktails categories can be wine-based, spirit-based, or malt-based drinks. These flavored drinks with low alcohol content are available for purchase generally through online channels, small retail shops, and convenience stores.

The global premix cocktails market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Rum; Whiskey; Vodka; Wine; Others

By Flavor: Fruits; Spiced; Others

By Distribution Channel: Hyper/Supermarket; Departmental Stores; Specialty Stores; Online Retailers

By Geography: The global premix cocktails market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific premix cocktails market accounts for the largest share in the global premix cocktails market.

Trends In The Premix Cocktails Market

Bars are increasingly preparing premixes of cocktails and are refrigerating to serve the customers on request. The bartenders are mixing cocktails ahead of the order and are prebatching them, giving them time to interact with the customers and make sure they have best experience.

Premix Cocktails Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides premix cocktails market overviews, analyzes and forecasts premix cocktails market size and growth for the global premix cocktails market, premix cocktails market share, premix cocktails market players, premix cocktails market size, premix cocktails market segments and geographies, premix cocktails market trends, premix cocktails market drivers and premix cocktails market restraints, premix cocktails market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The premix cocktails market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global Premix Cocktails Market

Data Segmentations: Premix Cocktails Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Premix Cocktails Market Organizations Covered: Bacardi & Company Limited, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Altia Oyj, Carlsberg A/S, Belvedere SA, Ball Corporation, The Whisky Exchange, Suntory Holdings, Mark Anthony Brands

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, premix cocktails market customer information, premix cocktails market product/service analysis – product examples, premix cocktails market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global premix cocktails market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Premix Cocktails Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the premix cocktails market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Premix Cocktails Sector: The report reveals where the global premix cocktails industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

