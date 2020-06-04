Altoros launches AI-based Fever Screener to prevent the spread of COVID-19
This is a unique tool to facilitate prevention of the COVID-19 disease spread. The system helps you detect the virus and act early.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fever Screener is a complex AI-based solution for crowded areas https://www.altoros.com/solutions/mass-fever-screener-with-ai. The system detects people with high body temperature in public places. The solution fits the needs of the companies of any scale across transportation, finance, banking, education, healthcare, public security, retail, food, sports, tourism, and entertainment.
How does it function
It operates multiple cameras, identifies people with elevated temperature, alerts authorized personnel, and stores the data in the cloud. Here’s the official announcement issued recently: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altoros-launches-a-mass-fever-screener-to-minimize-the-spread-of-covid-19-301040993.html
The solution operates thermal camera with regular HD module. It allows both to monitor temperature and capture face images to identify people if needed. AI module, that analyses up to 30 people simultaneously, separates foreign objects like hot cups and measures the exact temperature of each person. Software, that does all the monitoring work and sends sms/email/mobile push notifications to designated personnel in case anyone with fever appears before the checkpoint.
Benefits we bring:
-On-demand customization. We can customize the system’s functionality up to your needs by implementing such features as oxygen control, symptoms analytics, health reporting, etc.
-Enabled face recognition. Due to lightweight and fast AI algorithms incorporated, the system allows for real-time face recognition of potentially infected individuals even if a face is covered with glasses, a mask, helmet, or other accessories.
-Assessment and system implementation. Our engineers make sure your equipment is compatible with the fever detection system. The solution operates as a subsystem to your functional devices, which makes the components efficiently work together.
How is it different from traditional thermal cameras without AI?
-automatically recognizes targets and sends immediate alerts, eliminating human error;
-achieves high accuracy (±0.3°С/±0.6°F) of temperature screening;
-measures temperature of potentially infected people at specific time intervals
Learn how to protect your team right now by watching the video: https://www.altoros.com/assets/video/Altoros-Cam-new.mp4
About Altoros
Altoros is a 300+ people strong consultancy that helps organizations with a methodology, training, technology building blocks, and end-to-end solution development. The company turns cloud-native app development, customer analytics, blockchain, and AI into products with a sustainable competitive advantage. For more, visit www.altoros.com.
Michael Jacobi
Altoros
+1 650 2652266
