Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate at 11.3% in April

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today announced Montana’s unemployment rate was at 11.3% in April due to impacts created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Montana unemployment rate remains below the national rate of 14.7% in April.

“Montana took early and aggressive action to combat the virus and save lives, allowing us to be one of the first states in the nation prepared to reopen,” Governor Bullock said. “While we are not immune to the significant economic challenges facing the nation, we are working every day to safely reopen and ensure Montana stays on a path to long-term economic recovery. There is still a lot of work to do, and we are dedicated to maintaining a healthy workforce, while continuing to provide immediate economic relief for Montana families and businesses who are hurting.”

Montana's unemployment rate for the month of April was captured on April 12 during the stay at home order. Total employment, which includes agricultural, payroll, and self-employed workers, decreased by 55,766 jobs in April. Since the unemployment rate was calculated in April, a significant number of Montanans are returning to work. Nearly 18,000 Montanans have already returned to work since the state began reopening.

DLI has issued $376 million in unemployment benefits since March 16 to ensure Montanans can continue to provide for their families during the emergency.

Montana was among the first states in the nation to begin processing claims for those who are self-employed. The Montana Department of Labor & Industry has worked diligently to process an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims and implement new programs issued by the federal government to provide an extra $600 a week benefit, to extend the length of time individuals can receive benefits, and offering unemployment insurance for self-employed and other individuals typically not eligible for benefits.

Leisure activities, which includes hotels, restaurants, movie theaters, and other entertainment and recreation businesses, was the hardest hit, with losses approaching nearly half of their total employment and exceeding 32,000 jobs. All industries posted losses except the federal government.

The most up-to-date claims and economic information, including county impacts, can be found at DLI’s job tracking website at lmi.mt.gov/home/job-tracking.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) fell 0.8% in April with the sharpest decrease in gasoline prices. Prices for apparel, airline fares, lodging away from home, and vehicle insurance also contributed to the decline. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, fell by 0.4%.

###

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted. Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make non-seasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.6 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 406-444-4100.

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of May will be released on Friday, June 19.

<image004.jpg>

**** INFORMATION AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET ****

Visit our website at www.lmi.mt.gov for additional information and analysis, including industry employment levels, background on the unemployment rate, and wage rates by occupation.

****** COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience. County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 11.9%.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Liberty 2.8 0.8 918 -31 2 McCone 3 1.4 871 -57 2 Petroleum 3 0.1 255 -15 4 Carter 3.2 0.3 606 -5 5 Daniels 4.3 2.9 799 -71 6 Garfield 4.4 2.8 689 -35 7 Treasure 4.6 1.9 310 -15 8 Powder River 5.3 3.6 879 -43 9 Blaine 5.4 2.2 2,225 -190 10 Fallon 5.9 4.4 1,483 -178 11 Chouteau 6 3.6 2,214 -145 12 Prairie 6.2 2.8 411 -43 13 Golden Valley 6.8 2.7 328 -24 13 Sweet Grass 6.8 4 1,588 -125 15 Teton 6.9 3.8 2,431 -223 16 Beaverhead 7.2 4.3 4,395 -499 17 Dawson 7.3 5.2 3,919 -603 18 Judith Basin 7.4 4.6 951 59 18 Pondera 7.4 3.7 2,331 -232 20 Valley 7.5 4.7 3,525 -385 21 Rosebud 7.7 3 3,238 -367 22 Phillips 7.8 3.9 1,665 -148 23 Meagher 7.9 4.5 833 -85 24 Roosevelt 8 3.3 3,730 -592 25 Toole 8.1 6.3 1,821 -232 26 Custer 8.3 5.7 5,127 -724 26 Madison 8.3 5.8 4,497 -460 28 Fergus 8.4 5.6 5,088 -822 28 Sheridan 8.4 6.6 1,546 -174 30 Hill 8.7 5.4 6,432 -876 31 Stillwater 9.4 6.4 4,685 -277 32 Jefferson 9.5 6.4 4,842 -626 33 Musselshell 9.6 5.9 1,933 -249 34 Lake 9.7 5.7 11,221 -1,268 35 Powell 10.2 6.1 2,455 -339 36 Deer Lodge 10.5 7.3 4,265 -602 36 Wibaux 10.5 7.4 394 -42 38 Big Horn 10.6 3 3,896 -621 39 Lewis and Clark 10.7 8 30,309 -4,196 39 Ravalli 10.7 6.8 17,330 -1,982 41 Yellowstone 11.1 8.2 70,945 -8,324 42 Broadwater 11.2 7.4 2,182 -260 43 Richland 11.3 8.7 4,856 -790 44 Cascade 12.1 9 32,481 -4,313 44 Wheatland 12.1 9.1 717 -34 46 Gallatin 12.3 10.2 58,770 -6,817 47 Carbon 12.4 9.1 4,813 -478 48 Glacier 13 5.4 4,507 -535 49 Missoula 13.1 10 56,316 -5,316 50 Sanders 13.8 7.5 4,062 -440 51 Silver Bow 13.9 10.2 14,254 -2,197 52 Granite 16.4 10 1,434 -155 53 Flathead 16.6 11.6 39,811 -4,811 54 Park 16.9 13.5 7,493 -839 55 Mineral 18.3 12.7 1,441 -203 56 Lincoln 18.5 10.8 6,459 -892

****** RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below. Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 11.9%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Flathead 10.3 6 11,012 -1,234 2 Fort Peck 10.5 4.8 3,364 -515 3 Fort Belknap 13.3 5.6 729 -62 4 Crow 15.8 4.4 1,994 -310 5 Blackfeet 17.8 7.3 3,195 -376 6 North Cheyenne 18.2 6.4 1,115 -144 7 Rocky Boy's 22.8 12.9 942 -108

###