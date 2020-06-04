Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,256 in the last 365 days.

Governor Bullock Praises SCOTUS Decision Upholding Montana DISCLOSE Act

Governor Steve Bullock today praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Monday not to review a challenge to the 2015 Montana DISCLOSE Act and instead uphold a lower federal court ruling that determined the law was constitutional.

“Time and again, dark money groups have tried to attack Montana’s campaign finance laws—because those laws work,” Governor Bullock said. “I’m pleased by the Supreme Court’s decision and will keep fighting to ensure that our elections belong to the people, not special interests.”

The case is National Association for Gun Rights, Inc. v. Mangan, No. 19-767. It represents the last in a series of cases attempting to challenge Montana’s leading-edge campaign finance disclosure law, the DISCLOSE Act.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the DISCLOSE Act in 2019, which set a national standard for campaign finance by looking past an organization’s tax status to require the disclosure of funds spent influencing elections and marks one of the most transparent campaign finance laws in the nation. Governor Bullock worked with Republicans and Democrats to pass the DISCLOSE Act in 2015.

You just read:

Governor Bullock Praises SCOTUS Decision Upholding Montana DISCLOSE Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.