Governor Bullock Praises SCOTUS Decision Upholding Montana DISCLOSE Act

Governor Steve Bullock today praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Monday not to review a challenge to the 2015 Montana DISCLOSE Act and instead uphold a lower federal court ruling that determined the law was constitutional.

“Time and again, dark money groups have tried to attack Montana’s campaign finance laws—because those laws work,” Governor Bullock said. “I’m pleased by the Supreme Court’s decision and will keep fighting to ensure that our elections belong to the people, not special interests.”

The case is National Association for Gun Rights, Inc. v. Mangan, No. 19-767. It represents the last in a series of cases attempting to challenge Montana’s leading-edge campaign finance disclosure law, the DISCLOSE Act.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the DISCLOSE Act in 2019, which set a national standard for campaign finance by looking past an organization’s tax status to require the disclosure of funds spent influencing elections and marks one of the most transparent campaign finance laws in the nation. Governor Bullock worked with Republicans and Democrats to pass the DISCLOSE Act in 2015.