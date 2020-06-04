Blockchain Center partners with FinTech School to bolster Blockchain training in Miami
Blockchain Center and FinTech School partner to leverage e-learning through a unique partnership that addresses workforce shortage in the Blockchain industry.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 3, 2020 (Miami, FL) Blockchain is shaping the future of finance and global banking through technology. Recognizing an opportunity to provide workforce acceleration programming that provides in-demand skills for learners interested in this emerging industry- one of the fastest growing sectors of technology having seen more than over $100Bn in investment since 2010 - Blockchain Center is excited to announce a partnership with FinTech School, a Bay Area based organization that delivers practical training on the latest FinTech sector, entrepreneurship and product development topics to individuals, institutions, and entrepreneurs globally.
Blockchain Center, which launched just less than a year ago in Downtown Miami’s Business District, is strategically positioned to be the hub of the Americas for developers, entrepreneurs and investors interested in learning and networking on the topics of blockchain, cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
“FinTech School has seen great success delivering high-quality programming in the areas of Machine Learning, AI, Solidity, Blockchain, and more and we’re excited to combine forces to create innovative and state-of-the-art training opportunities,” said Scott Spiegel, Co-founder at Blockchain Center. “Blockchain Center shares in the vision of FinTech School and we’re poised to become an industry leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency training through both virtual and in-person experiences, once we navigate through this global pandemic.”
Blockchain Center aims to create a world-class community of the top investors, developers, thought leaders, policymakers and entrepreneurs who are building the decentralized future.
This first offering will be a 5-week Introduction to Blockchain livestream seminar beginning July 7th. The class will be taught by University of California Berkeley's Distinguished Finance Lecturer Gregory Leblanc. This course is for those looking to make a transition into the blockchain industry, or for professionals curious to learn how blockchain applies to their current line of work or business. For more information on this course content visit https://www.blockchaincenter.com/livestream.
ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN CENTER
The Blockchain Center is the premier provider of education, development, and consulting for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Strategically located in Downtown Miami's business & district, it's vision is to become the hub of the Americas for developers, entrepreneurs and investors to learn and network on the topics of blockchain, cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
For more information about Blockchain Center visit Blockchaincenter.com
ABOUT FINTECH SCHOOL
FinTech School is a San Francisco based company that was started by serial entrepreneurs and ex Wall Street professionals. Their mission is to improve financial literacy, spur economic growth, and bank the unbanked by providing FinTech and Blockchain training and content to Financial institutions, governments, universities and individuals.
For more information about FinTech School visit www.fintechschool.com
*ADVISORY. This extraordinary effort to activate Miami as a hyperconnected tech city in the US and Latin America was also made possible by Miami EdTech and UnifyIT Inc, community experts and organizations fully invested in local education and technology ecosystem development.
