Mueller Water Products to Participate in Baird Sponsored Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc . (NYSE: MWA) will participate in an investor call sponsored by Baird on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. For access to the call please email Julie Schenkel at JSchenkel@rwbaird.com for the call information. Following the call, a link to the call recording will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Mueller Water Products’ Investor website — http://ir.muellerwaterproducts.com/.



About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com .

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp.com/brands and krauszusa.com to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid

770-206-4116

wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Yolanda Kokayi

770-206-4131

ykokayi@muellerwp.com



