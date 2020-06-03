Awards | Nebraska Department of Education

Overview

This award honors one educator from each of the following career fields: • Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources • Business, Marketing, and Management • Communication and Information Systems • Human Sciences and Education (Family and Consumer Sciences/Education & Training) • Health Sciences • Skilled and Technical Sciences

The winning educator from each career field will be awarded $1,000. The Richard Katt Outstanding Nebraska Career Educator will be selected through an interview process at the Nebraska Career Education Conference and will receive an additional $2,500.

The Richard Katt Outstanding Career Educator will be required to present a session at the 2020 NCE Conference. The winning educators from each career field may also be asked to present a session at the Conference.