Hoyer Statement on Charges Against Officers Involved in George Floyd's Death

“Black lives matter, and the killing of African American men and women must stop. This begins with accountability. Today’s announcement by Attorney General Ellison is a step toward justice for George Floyd, his family, and Americans throughout the country who are grieving the loss of African American men and women to racist violence. “I thank all those who are protesting peacefully across the country and speaking out for justice, equality, and accountability. We see you; we hear your pain and extraordinary frustration; and we have a moral responsibility to act. House Democrats, led by the Congressional Black Caucus, will meet that responsibility. We will not let this moment pass without taking meaningful action and working toward real change. Following action by the House Judiciary Committee, I intend to bring legislation to the Floor in the coming weeks to strengthen accountability and to address the injustice and inequality that confronts us.”