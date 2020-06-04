Local AV Company Broadens Reach of High School Graduations Through Live Streaming
Seamless Events captures graduation ceremonies for West Linn-Wilsonville School District allowing more loved ones to participate through live stream and chat.
We soon realized that our 'pivot' into the virtual space could help the community by allowing graduating seniors to have their moment in the spotlight.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seamless Events, a local Audio Visual company in the events industry whose business has been severely impacted by the COVID pandemic, put their expertise to work to live stream local graduation ceremonies.
No matter the current state of affairs in the world, graduation ceremonies are significant events. As such, loved ones of the graduating students usually want to be involved in the ceremony. When Seamless Events owner and President Laurel Miller heard about the possibility of in-person graduations being canceled in her community, she reached out to her local school district to open a discussion. She let them know that Seamless Events could help seniors walk for their diplomas, being cheered on by their loved ones as they had always planned, despite social distancing restrictions. Miller’s solution would even give family and friends who wouldn’t have otherwise been able to participate, a way to view the ceremony.
“We have been producing live stream and virtual content for our clients as a part of their live events for years,” Miller said. “We soon realized that our 'pivot' into the virtual space could help the community by allowing graduating seniors to have their moment in the spotlight not only with local friends and family but also with people who would not have ordinarily had the chance to participate in this milestone.”
After much consideration and input from senior students, their families, teachers and school administrators, the decision to host in-person, drive-thru graduations on the original graduation dates for the West Linn-Wilsonville School District was made. By partnering with Seamless Events, the schools are able to broadcast a live stream with a chat feature as well as a recorded presentation that will make the event available for the entire community and beyond, amid social distancing restrictions.
"While we realize this will look different from what we are all used to, it is important that we hold these important celebrations on the original dates that our students and families had planned for over a year ago," said West Linn-Wilsonville School District Communications Director Andrew Kilstrom during an interview previously published in the Portland Tribune. "This ensures that all students can participate in and experience this momentous occasion.”
In an email sent to parents, Wilsonville High School principal Kelly Schmidt also weighed in on the decision. “As the parent of a senior myself, this decision hits very close to home," Schmidt said. "We know that there is no event we can plan that will replace the magic of a traditional graduation ceremony. However, we can promise it will be memorable!"
As audio visual experts who have been live streaming events across the nation for several years, Seamless Events is thrilled to be able to take an active role in supporting its community. The presentation of diplomas will be streamed live and inter-mixed with pre-recorded student speeches and other content. Families will be able to watch the looping speeches in their cars while they queue up for the big moment their graduate will walk across the outdoor stage. The live stream can be watched by friends and family at home. Full recordings will be distributed to graduates and will also be available on the respective school and district websites.
About Seamless Events: Founded in 1997, Seamless Event Solutions is a full-service production company and event technology provider. ThinkAV, founded in 2002 as an audiovisual consulting company, has grown to become one of the largest locally-owned audiovisual providers in the state of Oregon. Visit https://www.seamlessevents.com/ to learn more.
