Nevoa’s Whole-Room Disinfection Protocol Proven by Independent Study to be 99% Effective at Killing Pathogens
Independent laboratory proves Nimbus Disinfection Protocol is 99.8% effective at killing pathogens causing Healthcare-Associated Infections, including COVID-19.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevoa Inc., a Tempe, Arizona-based company, today announced the results of a recent, independent, clinical study proving the efficacy of its Nimbus Disinfection Protocol and the impact on pathogen reduction in hospital patient rooms.
“To reduce Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs) hospitals are seeking innovative technology to supplement their manual cleaning practices,” said Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa® Inc. “One disinfectant, Hypochlorous acid, or HOCl, is rapidly emerging as exceptionally effective and we’ve harnessed that power in our hospital-grade disinfecting solution, Microburst.”
Nevoa’s Nimbus™ robot atomizes, or fogs, Nevoa Microburst SolutionTM, an EPA-registered disinfectant whose active ingredient is HOCl, into a dense fog in a post-discharge patient room. All surfaces and equipment, even those in shadow, are completely coated. Nimbus then automatically activates a dehumidification process allowing immediate room re-entry.
Nevoa’s new Nimbus Disinfection Protocol combines the Nimbus robot atomizing Microburst with a modified Environmental Services cleaning practice. The result is the eradication of pathogens in patient rooms, lowering the risk of patients acquiring HAIs such as MRSA, C. difficile, and viral infections such as COVID-19.
Clinical Study
The study was conducted by Microchem Laboratory, based in Round Rock, Texas, in two diverse, acute-care facilities that are part of a large Arizona hospital network. The goal was to determine the microbial population present in hospital patient rooms and the efficacy of the new disinfection protocol. Prior to using the Nimbus Disinfection Protocol, Microchem randomly selected patient rooms, finding MRSA in 33% of rooms at the first location and in 75% of rooms at the second hospital.
Microchem conducted an environmental analysis of different surfaces, both immediately after patient discharge and again after Nimbus Disinfection Protocol was completed. Analyzed surfaces included locations that typically harbor bacteria, such as the bed rail, nurse call remote, toilet grab bar and visitor chair.
The Results
After using the Nimbus Disinfection Protocol in the first hospital, no MRSA or C. difficile colonies were found in any sampled room, demonstrating the protocol to be 100% effective.
Following Nimbus Disinfection Protocol at the second hospital, trace amounts of MRSA colonies were noted but no C. difficile colonies were detected. The protocol was greater than 99.8% effective.
“We know that our Nimbus Disinfection Protocol is completely effective for whole-room disinfection and now that’s been proven,” said Cunningham. “Our technology is being used at more and more hospitals throughout the country as we fight the coronavirus pandemic. We’re committed to eradicating this virus.”
The independent lab analysis concluded the Nimbus Disinfection Protocol eliminated pathogens and is an excellent practice for the reduction of HAIs. The full case study can be obtained here.
About Nevoa Inc.
Nevoa (https://nevoainc.com) was founded to invent disinfection products that eliminate HAIs and save the lives of people in environments where germs and pathogens are known to thrive. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the healthcare industry’s decades-old disinfection and cleaning protocols to highly-effective, automated protocols that decontaminate hospital rooms after every patient discharge. Nevoa saves lives by engineering the most fiscally-, socially-, and environmentally-responsible disinfecting solutions for the healthcare industry.
