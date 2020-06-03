Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,253 in the last 365 days.

Inspectors find more boats transporting invasive species into Montana

Aquatic Invasive Species

Wednesday, June 03, 2020

Flowing Wells mussels and weeds on fuel line

Flowing Wells mussels and weeds on fuel line

Anaconda - red rim melania snails

Anaconda - red rim melania snails

Montana watercraft inspection stations have intercepted 13 boats carrying invasive mollusks into the state this year. As of May 30, inspectors have caught 12 boats with invasive zebra or quagga mussels and one boat with red rim melania snails attached to watercraft.

The mussel-fouled boats typically come from mid-west states or Arizona after having spent several weeks or months in mussel-infested waters. All boat owners must have their watercraft inspected when entering Montana.

Last week, a pontoon boat that was purchased in Minnesota came through the Flowing Wells watercraft inspection station located east of Jordan. The new owner planned to launch from Rock Creek in Fort Peck Reservoir and knew that the boat needed to be inspected before launch. Flowing Wells inspectors removed invasive mussels on weeds that were wrapped around the fuel line going to the engines of the boat. No other mussels were found on the boat.

Invasive Red Rim Melania snails were found on a motorboat at the Anaconda station on May 11. The boat was traveling from Lake Havasu, AZ, to Washington state when the Anaconda inspectors found the snails under a live-well screen. Red Rim Melania snails are native to Africa and Asia and are thought to have been introduced to North America when someone dumped an aquarium tank into open water.

Montana inspection stations have checked nearly 16,000 boats this year, which is 6,700 more boats than this time last year. Inspection numbers for March through May are greater than the previous two years.

FWP reminds all those transporting motorized or nonmotorized boats into Montana to have their watercraft inspected before launching. Boat owners are required to stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter. To find a watercraft inspection station, go to CleanDrainDryMT.com or call the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at 406-444-2440.

You just read:

Inspectors find more boats transporting invasive species into Montana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.