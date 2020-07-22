Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran Who has Lung Cancer to Get Compensated if They Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Navy

"The Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer with compensation-if this person also had asbestos exposure in the navy prior to 1982.” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DETROIT , MICHIGAN, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with lung cancer with compensation-if this person also had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982. The person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. If the individual is a career Navy Veteran the compensation might be in the $100,000s of dollars. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime.

The Advocate says, "The reason we have endorsed the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma is because they have been helping people like this for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are specialists at getting the best possible financial compensation for Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy decades ago and who now have lung cancer. For direct access to the amazing lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime."

The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, workers at one of Michigan's dozens of power plants, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000."

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.