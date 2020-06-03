Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State coastal commission to meet by web conference June 10-11

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet June 10-11 by web conference. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. both days. The public may listen to the meeting by computer or phone.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

  • Variances – The commission will hear three requests for variances from its rules:
    • Schmunck - (CRC-VR-20-01), Nags Head, Oceanfront setback
    • Walters - (CRC-VR-20-04), Brunswick Co, ¼ width pier rule
    • NCDOT - (CRC-VR-20-06), Hyde Co., non-conforming sandbags
  • Rulemaking recommendations - The commission will consider whether to initiate rulemaking by way of a Petition for Rulemaking:
    • Lampley- Petition for Rulemaking (CRC-20-13)
  • Oceanfront Rules and Implementation - The commission will hear subcommittee updates (CRC-20-14)

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

 

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov. Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

 

Who:       Coastal Resources Committee Meeting

What:      Regular Business Meeting

When:     June 10 at 9 a.m.

Where:    Meeting by web conference audio

                Click here.

 

               Call in by phone: 1-415-655-0003 

               Event number:  161 370 6912

               Event password: 1234

 

Who:     Coastal Resources Commission Meeting

What:    Regular Business Meeting

When:   June 11 at 9 a.m.

Where:  Meeting by web conference audio

              Click here.

 

              Call in by phone: 1-415-655-0003 

              Event number:  161 423 7821

              Event password: 1234

                                                                                                          ###

