NEW DATE: Public Hearing on Hazardous waste renewal permit for the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City

RALEIGH – The public hearing scheduled for the issuance of a hazardous waste draft renewal operating permit for the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, in Courtroom C at the Pasquotank County Courthouse. Based on public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19, room capacity is limited to 10 people, and appropriate social distancing measures will be observed.

In addition, there will be a digital public hearing on June 18, 2020, to provide the public with another avenue to comment on the draft renewal operating permit. Members of the public can participate online or listen via telephone.

         Event title: USCG Elizabeth City Public Hearing          WebEx link: https://bit.ly/2LGD0nU [bit.ly]          Date and time: Thursday, June 18, 2020. Hearing begins at 1:30 p.m.          Event password: USCG          To listen by phone: 1-415-655-0003, Access Code: Access code: 611 408 294

Comments can submitted until 5 p.m., June 26. Comments can be emailed to Julie.Woosley@ncdenr.gov or mailed to:

         Julie S. Woosley, Chief          North Carolina Division of Waste Management          Hazardous Waste Section          1646 Mail Service Center          Raleigh, North Carolina 27699 1646

The draft renewal operating permit allows the U.S. Coast Guard Base – Elizabeth City to store hazardous wastes at a designated storage building and requires the U.S. Coast Guard Support Center to remediate contamination resulting from past waste management activities at the facility.

# # #

