N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 10

The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a meeting to hear committee member reports on Sentinel Landscape activities, as well as an update on the status of the Environmental Enhancement Grant Program and Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Challenge grant applications.

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

2:30 p.m.

Conference Call Number: 984-204-1487 Conference ID: 716 406 424#

 

The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors.

