Department of Economic Development to Host Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application Webinar Series

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will host a series of webinars to review application guidelines for the 2020-21 program year of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. New this year, 10 unique webinars are to be held; the first involves a general application overview, while the remainder cover guidelines for the program year’s individual funding opportunities.

Those who have attended past workshops are strongly encouraged to attend the webinar(s) relevant to their interests this year, as some guidelines and requirements may have changed due to DED’s recent adoption of a new grants management system, AmpliFund.

The webinars, which are free and open to the public, are intended to inform and assist applicants who plan to seek CDBG funding during the July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 program year. Visit the DED website for information on grant eligibility, requirements and more: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/CDBG. Application guidelines for all funding opportunities are available at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/CDBGapplication.

DED administers federal CDBG funding on behalf of the State of Nebraska to counties and incorporated municipalities within the non-entitlement areas throughout the state; this includes all communities with the exception of Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, and Grand Island. These four entitlement communities receive funding directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the federal entity that oversees and administers the CDBG program. The program is designed to help communities provide decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities, with the primary goal of benefitting low- and moderate-income persons. CDBG funding in 2020-21 will be available through nine funding opportunities, corresponding to the scheduled webinars listed below.

Note that each of the following webinars will occur from 9:30-11:30 a.m. CST. To register, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/events. For questions, contact Anissa Rasmussen, Economic Development Specialist, at anissa.rasmussen@nebraska.gov or 402-471-7999.

2020-21 Program Year CDBG Application Webinars