Baesler Announces Opportunity for Public Service in Education

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday invited applications for two openings on the Board of Public School Education, which facilitates cooperation among the state’s various K-12 education organizations.

Baesler is executive secretary of the board and is responsible for its administration. The board has seven members, including Baesler and six members that represent groups of counties. The groups are listed in state law (NDCC 15.1-01-01(1)).

Applicants are being sought to represent two groups of counties. The person must be an eligible voter and live in one of the counties in the group. The groups are:

Burleigh, Eddy, Foster, Kidder, McLean, Sheridan, Stutsman or Wells counties (NDCC 15.1-01-01(1)(d); and Dickey, Emmons, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom, Richland, or Sargent counties (NDCC 15.1-01-01(1)(c).

The application deadline for the two openings is 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. The one-page application form is posted on the Department of Public Instruction’s website.

Applications should be sent to dpi@nd.gov at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. Applications may also be mailed to the Department of Public Instruction, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, N.D., 58505.

“This is an opportunity for a North Dakotan who is interested in K-12 education to do important public service work that will benefit education,” Baesler said.

Members of the Board of Public School Education are appointed by the governor and serve six-year terms. They meet on the third Monday of each month, except when the board has no pending business. Members are paid $62.50 per day, plus expenses, for meetings and for performing duties as directed by the board.

The board oversees North Dakota’s seven regional education associations, which provide professional development and learning opportunities for teachers, and the operations of the K-12 Education Coordination Council, which reviews North Dakota education services and programs and identifies opportunities for efficiency and collaboration.

The Board of Public School Education also acts on requests from school districts to dissolve, reorganize, or transfer property between each other. In addition, its members participate in an education goals and objectives meeting each year with the Board of Higher Education, the Education Standards and Practices Board, and the state Board for Career and Technical Education.