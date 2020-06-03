Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 from Streeter exit 228 to Cleveland exit 238

Construction is scheduled to begin June 5 on the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 from Streeter exit 228 to Cleveland exit 238. These two road grade raise projects are designed to minimize the flooding impact in the area.

During construction:

  • Traffic will be two-way and head-to-head near each site
  • Speed will be reduced throughout construction zone
  • A width restriction of 14 ft. is in place
  • Flaggers may be present at times
  • Minimum delays expected

The project is expected to be complete this fall. 

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

