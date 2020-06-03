Route 837 Traffic Stoppages Thursday in Dravosburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic stoppages for railroad crossing repairs on Route 837 in Dravosburg Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, June 4 weather permitting.

Short-term traffic stoppages on Route 837 will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the grade crossing located between McClure Street and the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge. Flaggers will control traffic to allow the railroad crossing repairs.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information please contact Jon Rider at 724-502-0030 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #