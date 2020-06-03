Thirty-Seven South Carolina Student Achieve Twelve Year Perfect Attendance

Thirty-seven South Carolina students have achieved perfect attendance throughout their entire academic career and have been recognized by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and the South Carolina Department of Education.

"Twelve years of perfect attendance is an accomplishment that very few seniors in our state achieve," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "I commend these students for their hard work and dedication and look forward to their future success."

Schools and districts report the names of students who have not missed a single day of class to the South Carolina Department of Education for verification and recognition. Students receive a letter from Superintendent Molly Spearman and a certificate from the state honoring their achievement. Due to state wide mandated COVID-19 school facility closures, perfect attendance for 2019-2020 was adjusted to represent graduating seniors who had perfect attendance from first grade through March 13, 2020.

A full list of the thirty-seven students, their schools, and districts can be found be following this link.