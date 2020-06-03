Public invited to take part in "COVID-19 Relief Town Hall" tomorrow

The Internal Revenue Service, the Rhode Island Division of Taxation, and others will take part in the IRS's "COVID-19 Relief Town Hall Discussion" tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The free 60-minute teleconference call, which is open to the public, will cover a variety of relief provisions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics will include the federal economic impact payments (sometimes called "stimulus payments", "COVID-19 payments", or "recovery rebates"); tax-filing and tax-payment updates; awareness about scams; the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program; and other individual assistance and relief programs and initiatives.

Registration is not required. However, the number of teleconference phone lines available is limited, so those interested in listening to the conference are urged to call in early. The teleconference will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will run for approximately one hour.

To listen to the teleconference, call toll-free at 1-888-331-8226 and, when prompted, enter the following access code: 3911745.

A flyer is available with more details. To view, click here, or copy the following link and paste it into your web browser:

http://www.tax.ri.gov/COVID/Documents/COVID_19_Relief_Town_Hall_Rhode_Island_flyer_06_04_20.pdf