DNR temporarily suspends certain regulatory requirements for public water system backflow prevention due to COVID-19 impacts

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 3, 2020 – As part of its ongoing effort to mitigate some of the operational challenges created by the COVID-19 state of emergency, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has suspended through June 15 certain requirements for public water system backflow testing, test report submission and tester certification. Effective June 1, these rules are temporarily suspended pursuant to Executive Order 20-10, and include10 CSR 60-11.010(6)(B)–(D),10 CSR 60-11.010(8)(D) and 10 CSR 60-11.030(2)(B).

Due to social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, certified testers may be unable to perform required backflow assembly testing for customers of public water systems, customers may be unable to submit testing verification reports by the annual deadline and backflow assembly testers may be unable to take the mandatory examination for recertification before the three-year expiration date.

This temporary suspension will allow customers of public water systems to delay backflow testing without risk of disconnection for noncompliance with this rule. It will also allow public water systems to suspend customer reporting requirements and allow certified backflow prevention assembly testers to maintain their existing certification while Executive Order 20-10 is in effect.

More information is available online at sos.mo.gov/suspended.

