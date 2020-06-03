TEN Ltd. Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TNP) a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that the Company will report earnings for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2020, prior to the open of the market in New York on Thursday, June 11, 2020.



That same morning, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 (844) 824-7423 (US Toll Free Dial In), +1(918) 922-6416 (Standard International Dial In) or +44 (0) 8000 288 438 (UK Toll Free Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, June 18, 2020 by dialing +1(855) 859-2056 (US Toll Free Dial In), or (800) 585-8367 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 3680608#

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website ( www.tenn.gr ). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at www.tenn.gr . Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 27 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 69 double-hull vessels, including two suezmax tankers and one LNG carrier under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.6 million dwt. Of the proforma fleet today, 48 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and three are LNG carriers.

For further information please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr