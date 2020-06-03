Alector to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that members of management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 3:50 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the event.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company’s product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Source: Alector, Inc.

Contacts

Media:

1AB

Dan Budwick, 973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

or

Investors:

Alector, Inc.

ir@alector.com