Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,248 in the last 365 days.

Alector to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that members of management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 3:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the event.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company’s product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Source: Alector, Inc.

Contacts

Media:
1AB
Dan Budwick, 973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com
or
Investors:
Alector, Inc.
ir@alector.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Alector to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.