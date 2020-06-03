Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Enzo Biochem to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday June 8, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc.  (NYSE: ENZ) a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday June 8, 2020. The company’s President Barry Weiner and Chief Financial Officer David Bench will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast and through a live conference call by dialing +1 323-794-2590 using the conference code 9751599. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Enzo Investor Relations website following the call.

About Enzo Biochem
 
Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

Contact:

For Enzo Biochem, Inc.

David Bench, CFO
212-583-0100
dbench@enzo.com

Investors/Media:

Melanie Solomon
The Blueshirt Group
415-217-4964
melanie@blueshirtgroup.com

Steve Anreder
Anreder & Company
212-532-3232
Steven.anreder@anreder.com

