New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (Webex). The public is welcome to attend remotely.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m352c874eb85830fc3f8ba73ee88dfa5c 2. If requested, enter your name and email address. 3. If a password is required, enter the meeting password: Cemeteries2020 4. Click "Join".

To view in other time zones, please click the link: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m32e72edee3db56e68c65e475c69c6193

To attend by phone only ------------------------------------------------------- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code. US Toll Free: 1-844-633-8697 Local: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 161 207 4959 Toll-free dialing restrictions: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf

Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: john.fatato@dos.ny.gov or 1-518-473-3355.

