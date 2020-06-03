Ponce Bank Announces that it is Teaming Up with Grain Technology to Give Everyone A Little Credit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of PDL Community Bancorp, (NASDAQ: PDLB) teams with Grain Technology Inc. (“Grain”) to provide revolving lines of credit to those with little to no credit, or who’ve had their credit damaged, by transforming debit cards into “crebit” cards. The Grain app, Powered by Ponce™ also seeks to teach financial literacy and uses Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tools to automatically build credit history aligning the companies’ bifold mission to extend credit and education to the underserved while combating economic inequality in the U.S.



Grain was founded in 2017 looking to extend credit to communities that had either avoided it or to whom it was unavailable. Between Millennials and Gen-Zers made debt-shy by mountains of student debt and with 4 out of 10 people in this country currently unable to cover a $400 emergency expense lies a vast pool of customers sorely in need of credit management skills and financial education to empower their future financial security. Grain identified an untapped key to unlocking this brighter financial future already attached to most customer’s primary checking account in the form of their traditional debit card.

Grain partnered with Ponce Bank to develop a non-traditional underwriting methodology, based upon a cash flow analysis processed by Grain’s AI engine, that enables Ponce Bank to safely make a line of credit available to individuals based upon actual income and spending patterns observed in real-time within their primary bank account. Grain’s algorithms automatically monitor and manage the loans, making payments automatically and anticipating upcoming shortfalls enabling them to tap their line of credit. A customer’s available credit line may be adjusted based upon real-time cash flow analysis filtered through underwriting algorithms the companies’ developed.

This automated credit management generates a credit history reported to the bureaus that strengthens the consumer’s credit scores and opens the door to traditional credit transactions in the future. Perhaps more importantly, the app persistently communicates with the customer about their cash flow and expenses providing awareness and suggestions and allowing them to more proactively plan ahead, developing sound spending habits, enabling them to manage their credit and finances more effectively as their access to credit.

Ponce Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a Minority Development Institution (MDI) two designations recognizing the bank’s role as an investor in underserved communities for over 60 years. This partnership was fueled by the shared values between Ponce Bank and Grain, a privately held Fintech company dedicated to financial security for the underserved and reducing disparities in financial health.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

