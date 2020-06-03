Travel Advisory: Lane Split Needed for Bridge Work on Route 4 in North Kingstown

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will install a lane split on Route 4 in North Kingstown starting on Friday night, June 5 to continue repairing the deck of the Lafayette Railroad Bridge over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor.

The change will affect both northbound and southbound traffic, with one lane on either side of the split. The work zone is located just south of Exit 3 (Route 102/Wickford), where travel lanes are currently shifted to the right. The split-lane configuration will be in place for approximately two months.

All lanes go through at the split, and no exit ramps will be affected. Drivers should not slow down or suddenly change lanes at the split.

Once the lane split is removed later in the summer, a third phase with all lanes shifted to the left will be put into place to finish this phased approach for repairing the bridge deck. All lanes will be restored in the fall, and the project will be complete by late 2020.

Work on the Lafayette Railroad Bridge is part of the $10.1 million Statewide Bridge Repairs Contract 4 project which includes concrete repairs, bridge joint repairs and other activities on this bridge and three bridges in Warwick that all carry traffic over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Statewide Bridge Repairs Contract 4 project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.