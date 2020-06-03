Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Route 375 Upgrades, Lane Restrictions June 15-19 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be performing a chip seal pavement upgrade to a 19-mile stretch of north and southbound State Route 375 between Mile Markers 30 and 49 in Lincoln County. Work will take place from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily from June 15 through June 19. Maintenance crews will be using flaggers and pilot cars to safely escort motorists through active construction zones. Motorists can expect minor travel delays.

Chip sealing is a surface treatment combining layers of asphalt and fine aggregates to prevent further roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience. It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.

