American Shared Hospital Services Announces Change to Location and Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, today announced that it will be holding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as a virtual‑only meeting due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s shareholders and other meeting participants. As previously announced, the meeting will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, shareholders may visit https://web.lumiagm.com/222396593 and enter their 11-digit control number and the meeting password. The password for the meeting is ASHS2020 (case sensitive). As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, if you were a holder of record of our common stock at the close of business on April 28, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, or hold a “legal proxy” for the meeting provided by our bank, broker or other nominee, you are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. Using your 11-digit control number, you may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. For registered shareholders, your 11-digit control number can be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability you received previously. Beginning one hour prior to, and during, the Annual Meeting, you can view the agenda and rules of procedure for the Annual Meeting, and submit questions, at https://web.lumiagm.com/222396593.

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or other nominee, you must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting. To register, you must submit proof of your “legal proxy” obtained from your bank, broker or nominee reflecting your Company holdings, along with your name and email address, to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC: (1) by email to proxy@astfinancial.com; (2) by facsimile to (718) 765-8730 or (3) by mail to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. Obtaining a “legal proxy” may take several days and shareholders are advised to register as far in advance as possible. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 16, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC of your registration. Once registered, you may participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. If you encounter any difficulty accessing the virtual meeting, please visit https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq for assistance.

Further information regarding this change to the location and format of the Annual Meeting can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by American Shared Hospital Services with the SEC on June 3, 2020.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, the future plans of American Shared Hospital Services (including statements regarding the expected continued growth of the Company and the expansion of the Company’s Gamma Knife, proton therapy and MR/LINAC business) and the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks of variability of financial results between quarters, the risks of the Gamma Knife and proton therapy businesses, the risks of developing The Operating Room for the 21st Century program, the risks of changes to CMS reimbursement rates or reimbursement methodology, the risks of the timing, financing, and operations of the Company’s Gamma Knife, proton therapy, and MR/LINAC businesses, and the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the Company’s business operations and financial condition, the risk that the Company will be unable to conduct an effective executive search and the risk that the Company will be unable to identify and attract a permanent successor to the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services is included in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 26, 2020.

